ABB (NYSE:ABB) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in ABB by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

