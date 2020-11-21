Abyss Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $158,815.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00076831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00398871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00028206 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.99 or 0.02818318 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars.

