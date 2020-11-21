Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of ACHC opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

