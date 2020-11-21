Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.72. 2,771,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,289,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 618,197 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282,582 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 205,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 81.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

