Adelphoi (ADL) Price Up 32.2% This Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $147,892.98 and approximately $442.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00028479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00155516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00943167 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00173559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00094057 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00356957 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

