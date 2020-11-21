ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

About ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

