ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

About ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit