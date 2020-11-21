Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of ADNT opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 61,877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 517.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 2,402,086 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $14,503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 16.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,700,000 after buying an additional 313,592 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

