Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Earns “Sell” Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADYEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €847.00 ($996.47).

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

