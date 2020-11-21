AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $61.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 145,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2,034.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

