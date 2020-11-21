AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACM. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

AECOM stock opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $712,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 188,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 34,757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 124.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $414,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

