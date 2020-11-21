Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Trading Down 6.8%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARPO)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.65. 2,015,768 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,472,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

