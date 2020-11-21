Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

AGRX opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 276.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. 44.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

