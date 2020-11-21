Agora (NYSEMKT:API) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Agora (NYSEMKT:API) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Agora in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora (NYSEMKT:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.