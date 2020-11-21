Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Position Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,323,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $135.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $140.12.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.78%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,952.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamo Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

