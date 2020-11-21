Alerus Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Alerus Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $24.81 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.