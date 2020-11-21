Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $17,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.03. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

