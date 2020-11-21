Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Pictet North America Advisors SA’s 9th Largest Position

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,617.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.