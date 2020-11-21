Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,617.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,511.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

