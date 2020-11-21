Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126,461 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $27,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,720. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC opened at $53.81 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -179.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

