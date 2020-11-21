Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after acquiring an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,408,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $325,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $254.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.12. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.13.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

