Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $599,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7,449.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

MNST stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

