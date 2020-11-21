Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Garmin by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Garmin stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.85. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $120.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.29.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

