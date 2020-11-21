Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $122,000 Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 69.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.75.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average is $135.18.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

