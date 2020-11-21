Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The Kroger by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in The Kroger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 400,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

The Kroger stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

