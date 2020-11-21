Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.33.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $381.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

