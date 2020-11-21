Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 153 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 36.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR opened at $225.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.19.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,154,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

