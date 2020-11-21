Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 811 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

FLO stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $989.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.39 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.