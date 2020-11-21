Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 888 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Silgan were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,354,000 after buying an additional 776,626 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after buying an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 615,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after buying an additional 512,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,167,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Silgan had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

