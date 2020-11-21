Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Cerner were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 151.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.97. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,486 shares of company stock worth $5,047,431 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.