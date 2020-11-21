Altshuler Shaham Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $139.30 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $345.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,643 shares of company stock valued at $53,790,312. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

