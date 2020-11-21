Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

