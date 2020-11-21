American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the airline’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($19.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.24.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 53.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.