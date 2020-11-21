American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

