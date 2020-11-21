American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343,802 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.27% of American Water Works worth $1,383,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $87,562.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.