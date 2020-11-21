Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,890,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 212,373 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.31% of Amphenol worth $1,398,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Amphenol by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,119 shares of company stock valued at $59,770,809. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

