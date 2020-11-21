Analysts Set Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

MGIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

MGIC stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.19 million, a P/E ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

