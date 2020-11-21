ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.29. 1,766,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,949,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANGI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,157.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $7,172,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,296,490.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,707,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,482,094.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,135,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,824,745. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

