Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 9,895,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 12,307,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. On average, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 391.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 291,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 232,212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $7,595,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 378.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.