Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.72.

NYSE APTV opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $297,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $204,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

