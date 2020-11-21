Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARDS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARDS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

