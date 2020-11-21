Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,025 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

