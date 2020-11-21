Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,901 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

