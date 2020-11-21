Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 40 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $325.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $340.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

