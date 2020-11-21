Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 98 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.41 and a 200 day moving average of $248.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.