Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 107.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 180.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

