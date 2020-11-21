Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 152 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

