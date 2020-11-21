Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,683 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $46.61 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $4,634,036.90. Insiders have sold a total of 799,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,762,640 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

