Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 188 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 45.7% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 67,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,617.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,511.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

