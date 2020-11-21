Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 639 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

