Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after purchasing an additional 310,661 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

